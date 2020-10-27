Travellers from more countries allowed to serve stay-home notices at own place of residence

SINGAPORE - Travellers from more countries will be allowed to serve their stay-home notices at their own place of residence when they arrive here from Nov 4.

These countries include Estonia, Fiji, Finland, Japan, Norway, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand and Turkey, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in a statement on Tuesday evening (Oct 27).

Travellers from these countries can apply to opt out of dedicated stay-home notice facilities from Nov 2.

However, they must fulfil certain criteria, such as having not travelled to other countries aside from the ones mentioned in the last 14 days prior to entry.

They must also be staying in their place of residence alone, or only with household members who are also serving stay-home notices and have the same travel history and duration.

MOH added that with effect from Jan 1, 2021, the Government will no longer waive the costs of stay at dedicated stay-home notice facilities for Singaporeans and permanent residents who last left Singapore before March 27.