Travellers can fly direct to Hangzhou on SIA from June 1

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The first flight is expected to depart Singapore at 5.40pm on June 1 and arrive at Hangzhou just before 11pm local time.

SINGAPORE – Travellers heading to Hangzhou can now hop on a Singapore Airlines (SIA) flight when the national carrier rolls out daily direct flights to the Chinese city on June 1.

With the new SIA route, there will be two daily flights to Hangzhou. Budget carrier Scoot already flies to the Chinese city, which is less than 200km from Shanghai.

The Hangzhou route is one of nine spots that SIA flies to in China, said the airline in a statement on March 23.

Hangzhou, located in the Yangtze River delta, is the capital of Zhejiang province and home to the UNESCO‐listed West Lake, Longjing tea plantations, historic temples and pagodas.

The first flight will depart Singapore at 5.40pm on June 1 and arrive in Hangzhou just before 11pm local time.