Traveller caught at Woodlands Checkpoint trying to smuggle in drugs by disguising them as pet food

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Two Malaysian men were arrested in connection with two cases in which drugs were found in Malaysia-registered vehicles at Woodlands Checkpoint.

SINGAPORE – A traveller tried to smuggle drugs into Singapore on Dec 29 by hiding them inside pet food packaging.

The attempt was foiled when Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officers at Woodlands Checkpoint found the controlled items in a Malaysia-registered car.

Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) officers then conducted further checks. A total of 20 bundles were found hidden inside pet food and beverage packaging, which contained 1,462g of heroin and 1,442g of Ice.

This case was one of two highlighted by ICA in a Facebook post on Jan 13 .

In the second case, ICA officers searched a Malaysia-registered car at Woodlands Checkpoint on Dec 22 and found two black bundles in a passenger’s bag suspected to contain controlled drugs.

CNB officers then conducted further checks, and a total of seven bundles containing 3,272g of cannabis and 1,709g of Ice were found.

Two Malaysian men, aged 20 and 39, were arrested in connection with these cases. The exhibits and suspects have been referred to CNB for further investigation, the Facebook post said.

Those found guilty of trafficking more than 15g of pure heroin , more than 250g of Ice, or more than 500g of cannabis may face the death penalty.