Travel treats from SIA for all ST Singaporean of the Year finalists

From flying to the United States for the Burning Man arts and music festival to a recce in Nepal for a volunteer trip - these are some of the things that nominees for the Singaporean of the Year are intending to do with plane tickets sponsored by Singapore Airlines (SIA).

The Singaporean of the Year winner will receive a pair of business class tickets to a destination of choice sponsored by SIA, while the other 10 finalists - whether individuals or groups - will each get a pair of economy class tickets to a destination they choose.

Ms Lee Yueh Chern, SIA's senior manager of public affairs, said: "Singapore Airlines is proud to be one of the sponsors for the Singaporean of the Year award, which honours extraordinary acts of goodwill, ingenuity or perseverance by Singaporeans who have made an effort to create a positive impact in our society and beyond.

"As national carrier and a home-grown brand, we are delighted to partner with The Straits Times to celebrate the achievements of Singaporeans who have inspired many in their various fields of work or interest."

The winner will also receive $20,000 and a trophy, while the other finalist teams will each get $5,000, among other prizes. The prize money is sponsored by UBS Singapore bank.

The other sponsors are car importer Tridente Automobili, Millennium Hotels and Resorts, and electrical and household appliance company Osim.

Technopreneur Annabelle Kwok, founder of an artificial intelligence company, hopes to go to the annual Burning Man arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada.

"Most people think it is just a hippie event, but in a 70,000-people event across nine days, a lot of chance encounters and conversations can happen, " she said.

Charity founder and entrepreneur Elizabeth Tan, 33, who organises annual mobile eye clinics for poor communities living in remote regions of the Himalayas, said she intends to use the tickets for a recce trip to Nepal or Bhutan.

"These are places that we are planning to take our projects to so that we can reach out to other communities with a similar demographic," she said.

Mr Kenneth Thong, 47, and his wife Adeline, 39, who share their home with young people in need for free, said the tickets would bring them closer to a vacation with the youth under their roof, hopefully to South Africa.

South Africa was where the couple volunteered over a decade ago. "With these tickets, we will be a step closer to taking the kids on a trip so that they can enjoy themselves and experience a vacation," he said.

The Singaporean of the Year winner will be announced at a ceremony at the Istana on Feb 12.

President Halimah Yacob will be the guest of honour.