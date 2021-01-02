Travel to Indonesia under green lane affected

Singaporeans will not be able to travel to Indonesia under the Singapore-Indonesia Reciprocal Green Lane/Travel Corridor Arrangement, following Indonesia's temporary ban on the entry of all foreign nationals, amid concerns over the more infectious coronavirus strain identified in Britain.

This was announced by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) yesterday, in response to media queries. On Monday, Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi announced the ban, which started yesterday and will end on Jan 14.

"The Indonesian government has notified MFA that this ban would also apply to foreign nationals travelling to Indonesia under all of Indonesia's Travel Corridor Arrangements with other countries," said MFA.

Given the reciprocal nature of the green lane arrangement, travellers from Indonesia will also not be able to enter Singapore during the period of the ban, said MFA. But travellers who have already received approval to enter Singapore under the reciprocal green lane can proceed.

Indonesia's foreign minister had also said that Indonesian citizens returning from abroad would still be allowed entry.

But they have to follow rigorous procedures, including taking a test for the coronavirus upon arrival and being quarantined for five days at designated hotels even if they test negative. The expenses of the tests and quarantine will be covered by the Indonesian government for returning citizens.

The Singapore-Indonesia green lane was announced on Oct 12 to enable travel for business and official purposes.