Travel to and from S'pore without quarantine: How the Vaccinated Travel Lane works

SINGAPORE - With the addition of South Korea to Singapore's Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL), people vaccinated against Covid-19 will be able to travel between Singapore and South Korea from Nov 15 without quarantine.

Singapore has VTL arrangements with Germany and Brunei as well. Both started on Sept 8. However, Brunei remains closed to leisure travel.

Looser restrictions for those travelling from Hong Kong and Macau were also previously announced in August.

A person is considered fully vaccinated two weeks after he receives the full regimen of Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty, Moderna or other vaccines on the World Health Organisation's Emergency Use Listing.

Under the VTL scheme, fully vaccinated travellers can come into Singapore if they meet several requirements, such as staying in either the country of departure or Singapore in the last 14 days prior to departing for Singapore.

They have to fly on designated VTL flights and take up to four Covid-19 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) swab tests, including one pre-departure test and one on-arrival test.

1. Singapore citizens and permanent residents (PRs) travelling to/from Germany and Brunei under VTL



At check-in in Germany or Brunei, travellers from Singapore will need to present their passport, a print or digital vaccination certificate as well as a negative Covid-19 PCR test report. PHOTOS: LIANHE ZAOBAO, UNSPLASH



Singaporeans and PRs travelling to Germany can book any available flight, but they will need to return on a designated VTL flight. Brunei remains closed to leisure travellers.

Singapore residents can now travel to Germany without having to serve quarantine for all purposes of travel, including leisure. Travellers to Brunei are still subject to Covid-19 measures there if they do not fall under the reciprocal green lane.

During their stay, VTL travellers have to follow local government public health measures. They will also need to have remained in the country of visitation or Singapore for 14 consecutive days before departure.

Before returning to Singapore, they have to take a Covid-19 PCR test within 48 hours of their departure. Travellers also need to register and pre-pay for the on-arrival PCR test in Singapore.

Singapore citizens and PRs vaccinated in Singapore can show their vaccination status on the HealthHub app to the airline at check-in before departure for Singapore.

Those not vaccinated in Singapore can present proof of their vaccination taken in their country of departure to the airline at check-in and to Singapore immigration authorities on arrival at Changi Airport.

At check-in in Germany or Brunei, they will also need to present their passport, a print or digital vaccination certificate as well as a negative Covid-19 PCR test report.

On arrival in Singapore, all travellers of these two countries must take a PCR test at the airport.

They will have to proceed immediately to declared self-isolation accommodation via private transport such as taxis and private-hire cars. These include hotels and residences with an en-suite toilet and bathroom.

These travellers will not be allowed to take public buses and trains.

They should remain isolated until they obtain a negative result from their on-arrival Covid-19 PCR test.

They must also make an appointment, pay for and take a Covid-19 PCR test at designated clinics on day three and day seven after arrival.

2. Short-term visitors and long-term visit pass holders travelling to/from Singapore and Germany, Brunei under VTL



Short-term visitors are advised to obtain a visa only after receiving their VTP approval and before departing for Singapore. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI



Before visiting Singapore, travellers will need to apply for a Vaccinated Travel Pass on the SafeTravel portal between seven and 30 days in advance.

All travellers must have remained in Germany or Brunei for the last 14 consecutive days.

During the application phase, they will also need to pre-pay for their Covid-19 PCR tests to be taken on day three and day seven after arrival.

Upon successfully applying for the vaccinated travel pass, travellers can book a VTL flight to Singapore on the participating airlines.

They will need to take a Covid-19 PCR test within 48 hours before departure and register as well as pre-pay for their on-arrival PCR test.

Short-term visitors are advised to obtain a visa only after receiving their VTP approval and before departing for Singapore.

Before travelling, they must also purchase travel insurance, with a minimum coverage of $30,000 for Covid-19-related medical treatment and hospitalisation costs.

Short-term visit pass holders will be required to download the TraceTogether app.

On arrival, after taking the Covid-19 PCR test at the airport, they have to proceed immediately to declared self-isolation accommodation via private transport such as taxis and private-hire cars. These include hotels and residences with an en-suite toilet and bathroom.

These travellers will not be allowed to take public buses and trains.

Short-term visit pass holders will need to activate their TraceTogether app immediately after clearing immigration.

They will need to remain isolated until they receive a negative result for their on-arrival PCR test.

Meanwhile, they can make an appointment for PCR tests on day three and day seven at designated clinics.

After departing Singapore, travellers will need to retain TraceTogether app data for 21 days. They will also need to upload the app's data if requested by Singapore's Ministry of Health.

3. All inbound travellers from Hong Kong and Macau



Singapore citizens, PRs and long-term pass holders who spent the last 14 consecutive days in Hong Kong (left) and Macau (right) do not need to serve a seven-day SHN if they test negative for a Covid-19 PCR test on arrival in Singapore. PHOTOS: AFP



Singapore citizens, PRs and long-term pass holders who spent the last 14 consecutive days in Hong Kong and Macau do not need to serve a seven-day stay-home notice (SHN) if they test negative for a Covid-19 PCR test on arrival in Singapore.

Short-term visitors with travel history to these regions in the last 14 consecutive days before their departure for Singapore can now apply for an Air Travel Pass on the SafeTravel portal for entry into Singapore.