Travel show in November first to pilot new safety measures like contactless tech for Mice events amid Covid-19

SINGAPORE - A travel event in November will be the first trade show here to pilot new safety measures for meetings, incentives, conventions and exhibitions (Mice) events, like automated registration kiosks, amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The TravelRevive trade show will also trial contactless technology, as well as safety measures such as using plexiglass shields in exhibition booths and meeting pods to reduce transmission of droplets, following the easing of rules for Mice events announced in September.

Respiratory droplets from people are known to spread the coronavirus.

The two-day event runs from Nov 25 to 26 and will be held at Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Centre. It is expected to host 150 people from various Asian countries, said Messe Berlin (Singapore), the organiser of the ITB Asia trade show, on Monday (Oct 5).

TravelRevive is organised by Messe Berlin (Singapore) and the Singapore Tourism Board (STB), and the measures it is trialling come after STB in September announced relaxed rules for Mice events that were in place to limit the spread of Covid-19.

STB said then that event organisers could apply to pilot bigger Mice events with up to 250 participants from Oct 1.

This is an increase from the previous maximum number of attendees of 50 and is in line with the gradual resumption of economic activities in Singapore. It also comes after a successful pilot in August for an event with up to 50 delegates.

The Mice industry plays an important role in Singapore, supporting more than 34,000 jobs with an economic value-add of $3.8 billion, or nearly 1 per cent of Singapore’s gross domestic product, according to a survey commissioned by the STB in 2019.

Mice business travellers are also high-yield visitors who spend close to double that of leisure travellers. But the Mice industry is among sectors most severely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

For November's TravelRevive, the new safety measures for Mice events to be tested there were developed by the Alliance for Action on Enabling Safe and Innovative Visitor Experiences.

The alliance is one of the alliances formed under the Emerging Stronger Taskforce. These alliances are industry-led and government supported coalitions that test ideas in key strategic areas for Singapore during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Messe Berlin (Singapore) said on Monday that the alliance is working with relevant Government agencies and industry stakeholders to deploy "digital enablers" for TravelRevive to "facilitate a seamless and safe visitor experience journey" from before event participants arrive to 14 days after the event.

The alliance has also designed itineraries, comprising a selection of leisure activities that comply with prevailing safe management guidelines, which will be trialled with the attendees of TravelRevive.

These itineraries could serve as a model for small groups of international visitors when international travel resumes eventually, Messe Berlin (Singapore) said.

Besides testing new safety measures, TravelRevive will have virtual elements, such as a live telecast of conferences, on-demand sessions and an online exhibitor directory.

Exhibitors attending the travel event include STB and Sentosa Development Corporation. Other attendees expected include travel trade professionals including buyers, sellers, national tourism organisations and media outlets.

STB's assistant chief executive Yap Chin Siang said that public health and safety remain Singapore's priority and the board has worked closely with the industry to create strict protocols to reimagine what a safe and high-quality business event could look like.

"Together with our industry, we want to set Singapore apart as the world's leading destination for safe, trusted and innovative business events," he said.