Trapping, killing wildlife without approval is an offence, NParks says after photos of traps surface

SINGAPORE – Killing, trapping or taking wildlife without the authorities’ approval is an offence, the National Parks Board (NParks) said after a Facebook user said he found spring traps beneath a rock at Pasir Ris Park.

In a post on the Singapore Wildlife Sightings Facebook group on Sunday, user Tschonas Korbi said he found the traps, some of them with baits, under a rock in a mangrove area by the creek. He said he threw away the traps.

NParks director of wildlife management and outreach How Choon Beng told The Straits Times the spring traps were likely used to target smaller animals, judging by their size.

“Poaching causes unnecessary harm to animals and disrupts the ecosystem,” said Mr How, adding that NParks can dismantle and remove any unauthorised traps.

Anyone who comes across such traps can report them to NParks via www.nparks.gov.sg/feedback or call the 24-hour Animal Response Centre on 1800-476-1600.

“It is an offence to kill, take or trap any wildlife without the Director-General’s approval under the Wildlife Act,” said Mr How.

Those found guilty can be fined up to $50,000 or jailed for up to two years.