Zero growth rate for cars to remain till Jan 2022

SINGAPORE - Given the uncertainty over how travel demand patterns will evolve amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the Land Transport Authority will continue with its current cap on vehicle population growth.

The current growth cap - at 0.25 per cent per annum for commercial vehicles and zero per cent for all others - was due to expire by the end of this certificate of entitlement quota year in January 2021. But the LTA said on Thursday (Aug 14) that it will continue with the growth cap until Jan 31, 2022.

It said the growth rates ensure that "our vehicle population growth is tempered and supports the development of a sustainable and liveable environment for Singaporeans".

It added that the extension of the current vehicle growth rates will not have any impact on the supply of COEs, as the COE quota is determined largely by the number of vehicle deregistrations.