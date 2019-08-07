Yishun integrated transport hub to open on Sept 8

SINGAPORE - The Yishun integrated transport hub (ITH) - Singapore's 10th - will open on Sept 8.

The facility will have an air-conditioned bus interchange, as with all ITHs, and is connected to Yishun MRT station and Northpoint City shopping mall. It will also be fully barrier-free.

A Land Transport Authority spokesman said: "It has dedicated boarding points at each berth and graduated kerb edges to facilitate boarding by passengers in wheelchairs.

"There are also barrier-free alighting areas, priority queue zones with seats, a nursing room and barrier-free toilets to cater to the needs of the elderly, less mobile and families with young children."

The Public Transport Council has also set up a Heart Zone there - the first within an ITH. The council said the Heart Zone is aimed at "encouraging commuters to assist patients and visitors going to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital and Yishun Community Hospital", the two hospitals nearby.

A room is also set aside for special needs commuters who require access to a quiet and calming space.

The Yishun ITH has parking for around 600 bicycles, as well as upgraded facilities for bus captains and other staff, including an air-conditioned staff canteen, dedicated staff toilets and a lounge.

To improve safety, the bus interchange is equipped with a reverse-warning system to the detect movement of buses from their parking bays into the driveway.

Yishun ITH will be managed by SMRT Buses, which plans to introduce an interactive and open-concept passenger services counter where passengers can get information about the ITH and its bus services.

With the opening on Sept 8, the stopping points of all the bus services that currently operate from the temporary Yishun bus interchange will be adjusted accordingly.

Other ITHs in operation are in Ang Mo Kio, Bedok, Boon Lay, Clementi, Joo Koon, Sengkang, Serangoon, Toa Payoh and Bukit Panjang.

Several other ITHs are planned for, including in areas such as Beauty World, Bedok South, Hougang, Jurong East, Marina South, Pasir Ris, Tampines North and Tengah.