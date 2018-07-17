X-ray scanner, screening detector to be used at Holland Village MRT for SMRT-LTA exercise

SINGAPORE - You may be asked to step through a screening detector and present your belongings for X-ray scanning before you can board.

No, this is not for your next flight at Changi Airport - but for the MRT train.

Commuters taking the train from Holland Village station next Sunday (July 29) between 12.30pm and 6pm should expect to go through such screenings before they are allowed to pass through the fare gates.

This is part of a joint emergency preparedness exercise by the Land Transport Authority (LTA) and train operator SMRT.

SMRT chief executive Lee Ling Wee said that the exercise will help build up the confidence and proficiency of staff so that response plans can be mobilised quickly and effectively during an emergency.

"We ask for commuters' patience and cooperation when these exercises are carried out in our MRT station," he added.

In fact, such screenings may become commonplace soon.

Security measures and checks at public transport nodes, such as the deployment of portable security screening detectors, will be progressively rolled out in the near future, SMRT and LTA said in a joint statement released on Tuesday (July 17).

The agency and train operator also said that "Exercise Station Guard" - the codename for next Sunday's exercise - is aimed at making sure contingency plans for heightened security situations run smoothly while also raising public awareness.

LTA chief executive Ngien Hoon Ping said that such exercises allow the agency and train operators to review and strengthen security measures.

"With the increase in security threats, there is a need for the authorities and members of the public to step up our vigilance, preparedness and response to potential threats," he added.