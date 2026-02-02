World’s first airport test bed for open-fan aircraft engines among 8 agreements inked by CAAS

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The test bed agreement aims to study the possibility of incorporating next-generation open-fan engines into Singapore’s aviation operations.

SINGAPORE – Setting up the world’s first airport test bed for next-generation open-fan aircraft engines was among eight agreements that the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) signed with various partners on Feb 2 .

Announced during the third Changi Aviation Summit at the Sands Expo and Convention Centre , the test bed agreement aims to study the possibility of incorporating the next-generation open-fan engines into Singapore’s aviation operations.

Another pact was inked between UN aviation agency International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and CAAS’ training arm, the Singapore Aviation Academy.

The academy will equip aviation leaders with the skills to build air navigation service capabilities in their respective countries, and across the global industry.

Here is a breakdown of the eight partnerships:

1. World’s first testing ground for next-generation engine tech

CAAS, French-American aircraft engine manufacturer CFM International and Airbus will set up the world’s first airport testing ground for CFM International’s next-generation sustainable engines in Singapore.

CAAS director-general Han Kok Juan said at a media briefing on Jan 29 that the partnership will begin with a focus on open-fan engines, which are longer and more efficient than encased fans used in engines today.

The open-fan engines allow for larger fan sizes with less drag, and can be over 20 per cent more fuel-efficient than current commercial engines.

They also reduce emissions and noise levels, while remaining compatible with future hybrid electric aircraft systems – especially those on newer narrow-body aircraft.

But using open-fan engines would raise a range of safety implications for workers on the ground and for aircraft in the skies, he noted.

Mr Han said existing operating systems and processes would need to be relooked to ensure the successful deployment of open-fan engines, and that the partnership will develop a readiness framework.

Trials will contribute to the development of a global blueprint for aircraft manufacturers, airports and airlines to study the possibility of integrating CFM International’s next-generation engine technologies into operations.

The partners will exchange technical expertise in areas such as airport design, safety protocols, regulatory frameworks and operational procedures to develop a framework for assessing the readiness of adopting open-fan engines.

Operational trials for these open-fan engines will be carried out at Changi or Seletar airports to test the readiness framework and assess if this new technology can be deployed.

This will be the first of many upcoming test-bedding initiatives that Singapore will put in motion, said Mr Han.

2. Training aviation leaders with ICAO

Directors-general of civil aviation authorities can take part in a new programme on air navigation services, which will be conducted by ICAO and the Singapore Aviation Academy.

The programme will train aviation leaders to build air navigation service capabilities and provide a platform to collaborate on modernisation initiatives.

It will cover topics including countries’ aviation responsibilities, modernisation of air navigation service systems, safety leadership, workforce transformation and crisis management, noted CAAS.

Mr Han said collaboration across countries is important to tackle challenges arising from airspace closures and bad weather.

He added that as one flight transverses multiple airspaces across very different jurisdictions, it becomes essential for different civil aviation authorities to work together to build capacity, establish new air routes and make flight movements more seamless.

This is why teaching directors-general these skills through this programme is important to help them build capabilities in their respective countries, he said.

The programme will run from Sept 11 to 12 in Kuala Lumpur.

3. Testing sustainable aviation fuel procurement with nine firms

Ahead of the Oct 1 implementation of a mandatory green jet fuel levy on all departing flights from Singapore, nine organisations have agreed to trial purchasing sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) through the Singapore Sustainable Aviation Fuel Company (SAFCo) .

Calling this an important development, Mr Han said it will allow SAFCo to test its processes prior to the policy roll-out. This also marks SAFCo’s first purchase of sustainable aviation fuel.

By procuring the fuel through a centralised, national platform, the nine partners – Boston Consulting Group, Changi Airport Group, DBS Bank, GenZero, Google, OCBC Bank, Temasek, Singapore Airlines and Scoot – will enjoy economies of scale.

“They should be able to get a better price, and better value for money than if they had gotten SAF on their own,” Mr Han said.

“By aggregating regulated and voluntary SAF demand, we seek to grow a robust and efficient SAF ecosystem, to achieve a more resilient and affordable fuel supply for our aviation sector.”

4. Partnering GE Aerospace, EDB to develop aviation tech

Next-generation aviation technologies will be developed under a partnership between CAAS, the Economic Development Board (EDB), aircraft engine supplier GE Aerospace and the International Centre for Aviation Innovation.

They will work together in areas such as artificial intelligence (AI) to ensure aviation safety and operational effectiveness, including developing guidelines to ensure these AI systems meet the rigorous safety standards in the sector.

Airspace modernisation is another area of collaboration, including the development of advanced analytical systems to better plan flight routes and digital communication platforms.

They will also conduct advanced aerodynamic research together to support new propulsion systems and improve aircraft performance.

Mr Han said this partnership reflects the parties’ commitment to capture future air traffic growth in an increasingly complex airspace environment, while improving operational safety, durability and efficiency.

5. Setting up an advanced master’s programme with France for Pacific Island states

Starting from May 5 , about 20 officers from the civil aviation authorities and state-owned aviation organisations of the Pacific Small Island Developing States will gather in Fiji for an advanced master’s programme in air transport management.

The programme will be fully funded by France, Singapore and other aviation stakeholders.

Spread across 18 month s and 12 modules , covering topics such as aviation management, aviation safety and organisational governance, course participants will be required to work on a professional thesis.

On the collaboration, Mr Han said: “It is testament to our shared commitment to the Pacific Island states, and our shared belief that no country should be left behind in the aviation growth story.”

6. Working with North Macedonia on training initiatives

Customised training programmes by CAAS will be made available to civil aviation professionals from North Macedonia and the European region.

These programmes include on-the-job training opportunities at CAAS, exchanges and study visits to promote the exchange of knowledge.

7 and 8. Developing and testing ‘game-changing technologies’

CAAS also signed two agreements to develop air navigation service capabilities and a large physics foundation model – an AI model for running simulations – to improve the Changi air hub’s performance, productivity and capacity.

More details on the two agreements will be provided later.