Work to join Bidadari to Bartley Road restarts after year-long standstill

SINGAPORE - A project to join the main road of Bidadari town to Bartley Road has restarted after a one-year limbo.

Work at the junction of Bartley Road and Bidadari Park Drive – a 1.6km two-lane dual carriageway described by the Housing Board as the estate’s “main transportation spine” – is now slated to be completed by end-2024 or early 2025, over two years past its initial completion date of the fourth quarter of 2022.

Since HDB said in February 2023 that it was “reviewing the completion timeline” for linking the two roads owing to “technical complexities of the site”, no work has been observed at the junction besides the erection of more hoardings.

In response to queries for an update, HDB said in early April that it had been working with a consultant “to review and adjust the design of the new cross junction”.

Its spokesman said a revised design was completed in the fourth quarter of 2023, and that work recommenced at the junction in the first quarter of 2024.

Checks by The Straits Times last week found that a stretch of about 20m of Bidadari Park Drive leading to Bartley Road has been excavated to reduce its elevation. The HDB spokesman said Bartley Road – a heavily used six-lane dual carriageway – will still need to be raised, but by 0.7m instead of 0.9m originally.

Based on current estimates, HDB expects the junction to be completed “around end-2024 or early 2025”.

Like most infrastructural projects, the project was delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic. HDB said in July 2022 that completion would be delayed from the fourth quarter of 2022 to the first half of 2023.

In February 2023, HDB said Bartley Road had to be raised because Bidadari Park Drive was more than 1m higher. According to HDB, joining Bidadari Park Drive to Bartley Road at its current elevation would result in a steep gradient for Bidadari Walk, a small road linking Bidadari Park Drive to Mount Vernon Road.

Construction at the junction came to a standstill thereafter.

Meanwhile, residents in the area are bemoaning the long wait for additional access, which the new junction will provide.

Ms Mandy Tan, 40, said: “It will help ease traffic congestion, especially for those living near the Bartley Road side.”