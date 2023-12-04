Work starts on pedestrian-friendly streets in Bukit Batok West; 4 other towns to follow

SINGAPORE – Work has begun in Bukit Batok West, the first of five towns under the Government’s Friendly Streets initiative, to modify some roads connected to key amenities so that they are more pedestrian- and cyclist-friendly.

New signage will also tell motorists that they are entering a Friendly Street, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said on Dec 4 at the groundbreaking ceremony for the Bukit Batok West project.

From December, construction on these pedestrian-friendly streets will also start progressively in Ang Mo Kio, Tampines, Toa Payoh and West Coast, with completion expected by 2025.

Depending on the specific needs of each town and conditions of the earmarked streets, the initiative will have features such as wider footpaths, dedicated cycling paths, barrier-free pedestrian crossings, more frequent and longer green-man signals, and measures such as road humps to slow down traffic.

LTA said green-man signals will be extended by three to 12 seconds, depending on the length of the crossing, and take into account slower walking speeds.

Selected signage on these pedestrian-friendly thoroughfares will feature a new logo with an emblem of a smiling sun. These will be found at places such as the entrances of Friendly Streets and before kerb-free crossings.

These are meant as signals to motorists that they are entering a pedestrian-friendly area and should slow down and watch out for seniors and young children using the crossings.

Green road surfaces bearing speed limit markings will also remind motorists using Friendly Streets to slow down.

LTA said the initiative would “make daily journeys to key amenities in the towns by walking and cycling safer, more convenient and comfortable”.

In Bukit Batok West, for instance, some lanes will be narrowed where possible to make it easier for pedestrians to cross.

There will also be a signalised crossing at the junction of Bukit Batok Street 31 and 32 to make it safer for pedestrians to get to Hong Kah North Community Club.

Behind the community club is an activity centre at Block 377A Bukit Batok Street 31, which sits in a Friendly Street.

The centre draws seniors such as retiree, Madam Cheong Ee Lin, 70, who visits every weekday. Her 10-minute walk from home entails crossing two streets, where she said the longer green-man signals would be helpful.

When told of the Friendly Streets initiative, she replied in Mandarin that she wished it could be completed sooner.