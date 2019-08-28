Woman gets trapped between MRT train and platform doors at Little India station

SINGAPORE - A woman was trapped between an MRT train and the platform doors at Little India station on the Downtown Line on Monday (Aug 26).

SBS Transit, which operates the Downtown Line, said the incident happened at 3.30pm and the passenger was seen running towards the train at the station, which was headed in the direction of Expo Station.

The platform screen doors were already closing by the time she arrived.

The passenger then used her hands to block the platform screen doors from closing fully. As a result, the platform doors started to retract as the system detected an obstruction.

A video of the incident posted online shows the woman prying open the platform doors. She gets past them and the doors close behind her. The woman then attempts to open the closed train doors.

SBS Transit said that when the passenger attempted to squeeze through the closed train doors, a staff member on the train activated an emergency device which enabled the train doors to reopen fully so that the passenger could enter the train.

The video clip also shows nearby commuters trying to help the woman. For instance, a man tries to pry open the platform doors that close behind her.

After the woman manages to enter the train, the train doors close behind her and the train eventually leaves the platform.

The entire incident lasted about 20 seconds, the public transport operator added.

SBS Transit said commuters must not attempt actions like those of the passenger as that is extremely dangerous and could result in serious injury, service disruptions and damage to public property.