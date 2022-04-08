What will it take to improve aviation safety in Singapore?

SINGAPORE - The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) has published a Singapore National Aviation Safety Plan to address safety risks in the coming years.

Here are some of the issues addressed in the report.

The Singapore aviation sector is expected to face safety challenges in these areas:

Five high-risk categories faced by aviation operations worldwide: runway incursion, runway excursion, mid-air collision, loss of control in-flight and controlled flight into terrain.

Two safety risks that are particularly relevant to Singapore: systems component failure and ground occurrences resulting in damage.

Risks linked to Covid-19 disruption, such as decreased competency of flight crew and airworthiness of grounded aircraft that are returning to service.

Other risks associated with changes in the operating environment and the use of technology.

Under the National Aviation Safety Plan, four strategic priorities are highlighted - to mitigate operational safety risks, enhance regulatory regime, enable enterprise and innovation, and contribute to aviation safety globally and regionally.

These are some of the 50 actions stated to achieve these goals.

1. Improve operation safety in:

a. Flight operations

Air operators are required to review and roll out flight crew reactivation and induction training programmes to address risks arising from the Covid-19 pandemic. This will be completed this year.

b. Air navigation services

Air navigation service providers are required to develop and implement an enhanced continual training programme to prepare air traffic control officers for the resumption of high traffic volume at Changi and Seletar airports. This will be completed this year.

CAAS will enable and ensure the safe integration of unmanned aircraft into Singapore's airspace. This will be done in three stages between 2022 and 2026.

c. Aerodrome operations

CAAS will develop guidance for the safe conduct of trials and deployment of autonomous vehicles at the airport by this year.