What travellers can do to speed up immigration clearance at Changi Airport

SINGAPORE - Travellers passing through Changi Airport will need more time to clear immigration as compared with before the Covid-19 pandemic, due to extra checks in place.

For some travellers, such as those intending to travel under the Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) scheme, they will have to take into account an additional 20 to 30 minutes required for a Covid-19 polymerase chain reaction swab test.

To help travellers reduce the extra wait time needed to go through immigration, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) has published checklists online to guide travellers on what they need to do.

Here are some of the things that travellers should do to in order to speed up their immigration clearance at Changi Airport:

1. Prepare necessary documents

- Travellers should be ready to present various necessary documents, such as a valid pre-departure Covid-19 test result. They should also have a mobile device with an active user profile set up on the TraceTogether app.

- Those travelling under the Vaccinated Travel Lane scheme will need to present proof of vaccination in line with requirements by the ICA, and a copy of the Vaccinated Travel Pass.

2. Submit SG Arrival Card with electronic health declaration

- All travellers are required to submit their health declaration to ICA via this website before arrival in Singapore. This does not apply to those transiting or transferring through Singapore without seeking immigration clearance.

3. Registration and pre-payment for on-arrival Covid-19 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test

- All travellers, except those aged two and below, should register and pre-pay for their on-arrival Covid-19 PCR test at this website.

ICA said those who do not do so should expect additional delays in the administration of the test and departure from the checkpoint.

For more information, travellers can refer to the checklists published by ICA.

VTL:

- VTL inbound checklist

Non-VTL:

- Travel checklist for Category I countries or regions

- Travel checklist for Category II countries or regions

- Travel checklist for Category III countries or regions

- Travel checklist for Category IV countries or regions