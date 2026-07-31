New Cross Island Line trains: 3 key features

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The Cross Island Line trains have features that “improve commuter comfort, accessibility, operational reliability and maintenance efficiency”.

SINGAPORE – Commuters can look forward to riding on a new fleet of six-car trains when the first phase of the Cross Island Line (CRL) opens in 2030.

There will be 44 of the fully automated trains plying the line, and the Land Transport Authority (LTA) has the option to add another 11 in the future, when commuter numbers grow.

The first CRL train arrived ahead of time on May 31, and the rest of the China-made trains will be delivered in stages to Singapore from 2027.

Sporting a dash of lime-green on its exterior, the first train is undergoing testing at the Singapore Rail Test Centre in Tuas, where it will be put through a series of tests to ensure it meets safety and performance standards. Further testing will later be conducted on the CRL track.

Once tests are completed, the train will then be returned to the manufacturer – a consortium comprising CRRC Qingdao Siffang Company and Singapore CRRC Sifang Railway Vehicles Service – for final touches, before coming back to Singapore.

LTA on July 31 said the trains have features that “improve commuter comfort, accessibility, operational reliability and maintenance efficiency”.

These include:

Five doors on each side

Like the Thomson-East Coast Line, each CRL train car will have five doors on each side, unlike most train cars on existing train lines, which have four doors on each side.

The additional doors will allow commuters to board and alight more quickly.

The new CRL trains will also be fitted with micro sliding plug doors, which help shore up noise insulation.

Greater energy efficiency

The new trains will use a 1,500-volt direct-current overhead conductor rail system, which is more energy efficient than a typical 750-volt direct-current third rail system.

Only the North East Line employs an overhead system. The other lines use a third rail, which means the trains derive power from the train tracks.

LTA said an overhead system suits the demands of a long, high-capacity underground line like the CRL. When completed, the CRL will be Singapore’s longest fully underground MRT line.

Automated systems and smart monitoring

To enable a fully automated and driverless operation, the trains will use a communications-based train control signalling system.

The system allows trains to exchange real-time location and speed data with trackside systems that monitor train locations, calculate safe distances, and signal them to speed up or slow down.

Built into the CRL trains are monitoring and diagnostic systems that can detect any equipment fault early. These will also include new axle box and gearbox monitoring.

Some of the trains will also be equipped with an automated track inspection system, which enables them to monitor the conditions of the running rail and the overhead conductor rail in real time.