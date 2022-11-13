What’s really driving COE prices up and up

SINGAPORE – A decision to put off buying a car in 2021 has come back to bite Mr Huang Jie, as certificate of entitlement (COE) prices for larger and more powerful cars soared to a new high of $115,388 at the latest tender on Wednesday.

Premiums for Open category COEs, which can be used for any vehicle type except motorcycles, but end up being used mostly for bigger cars, also reached a new peak of $116,577.

With COE prices for smaller cars similarly approaching historical highs, Mr Huang, 40, an assistant corporate finance director, said the maths simply does not add up, especially since a car is more of a want than a need for him and his family.

The father of two children, aged nine and six, said: “In hindsight, we should have bought a car back then. But fast forward to now, I don’t think it makes financial sense.”

Some former car owners have similarly been priced out of buying a new car, or renewing their COEs.

Ms Wong Sher Maine, 47, a brand communications manager, scrapped her 10-year-old Volkswagen Golf in September. She was already thinking of going car-free, and the sky-high prices cemented her decision.

She said renewing her COE would have cost her the same amount that she paid when she bought her car second-hand seven years ago.

Industry players and observers have pinpointed a seasonally low supply of COEs as the major culprit for premiums shooting up across all categories.

For the period between November and January 2023, the monthly COE quota for cars shrunk by 14.5 per cent compared with the period between August and October.

The quota for commercial vehicles shrunk by 17.5 per cent. Correspondingly, the COE price for this category is now $76,302, nearing the all-time record of $76,310 set in October 2013.

The low supply is also borne out by the number of car registrations this year. Based on figures for the first nine months of 2022, it is likely that there will be no more than 31,390 car registrations for the entire year – 30.6 per cent lower than the 45,236 cars registered in 2021.

For commercial vehicles, data suggests that there will be around 9,300 new registrations in 2022, a reduction of 14.7 per cent from 10,942 in 2021.

This drop in COE supply and the corresponding increase in prices are part of a cycle, said Singapore University of Social Sciences transport economist Walter Theseira.

“There happened to be some years in the past when more than usual numbers of COEs were issued, as well as years when the COE supply contracted due to policy changes. And those changes in numbers get perpetuated in 10-year cycles,” he added.