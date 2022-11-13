What’s really driving COE prices up and up

SINGAPORE – A decision to put off buying a car in 2021 has come back to bite Mr Huang Jie, as certificate of entitlement (COE) prices for larger and more powerful cars soared to a new high of $115,388 at the latest tender on Wednesday.
Premiums for Open category COEs, which can be used for any vehicle type except motorcycles, but end up being used mostly for bigger cars, also reached a new peak of $116,577.
With COE prices for smaller cars similarly approaching historical highs, Mr Huang, 40, an assistant corporate finance director, said the maths simply does not add up, especially since a car is more of a want than a need for him and his family.
The father of two children, aged nine and six, said: “In hindsight, we should have bought a car back then. But fast forward to now, I don’t think it makes financial sense.”
Some former car owners have similarly been priced out of buying a new car, or renewing their COEs.
Ms Wong Sher Maine, 47, a brand communications manager, scrapped her 10-year-old Volkswagen Golf in September. She was already thinking of going car-free, and the sky-high prices cemented her decision.
She said renewing her COE would have cost her the same amount that she paid when she bought her car second-hand seven years ago.
Industry players and observers have pinpointed a seasonally low supply of COEs as the major culprit for premiums shooting up across all categories.
For the period between November and January 2023, the monthly COE quota for cars shrunk by 14.5 per cent compared with the period between August and October.
The quota for commercial vehicles shrunk by 17.5 per cent. Correspondingly, the COE price for this category is now $76,302, nearing the all-time record of $76,310 set in October 2013.
The low supply is also borne out by the number of car registrations this year. Based on figures for the first nine months of 2022, it is likely that there will be no more than 31,390 car registrations for the entire year – 30.6 per cent lower than the 45,236 cars registered in 2021.
For commercial vehicles, data suggests that there will be around 9,300 new registrations in 2022, a reduction of 14.7 per cent from 10,942 in 2021.
This drop in COE supply and the corresponding increase in prices are part of a cycle, said Singapore University of Social Sciences transport economist Walter Theseira.
“There happened to be some years in the past when more than usual numbers of COEs were issued, as well as years when the COE supply contracted due to policy changes. And those changes in numbers get perpetuated in 10-year cycles,” he added.
The number of vehicles taken off the road is the main determinant of COE supply under the current vehicle quota scheme. When a vehicle is deregistered, its COE is returned to the pool for tender in the next period.
Some motor dealers expect the supply of COEs to increase significantly only from 2024, when more vehicles reach the age to be deregistered.
Since February 2018, the vehicle growth rate has been set at zero per cent for all categories of COEs except commercial vehicles, with their numbers allowed to grow at the rate of 0.25 per cent per year.
While the reasons for the supply crunch are well known, the source of the continued demand for COEs, even as prices continue to climb, is less clear-cut.
For commercial vehicles, one reason given is that companies may be rushing to beat the deadline for the current Commercial Vehicle Emissions Scheme, which provides up to $30,000 in tax incentives for buyers of clean light goods vehicles.
The Straits Times reported in August that the tax rebates for switching to electric commercial vehicle models are likely to be reduced after the current scheme expires in March 2023.
For cars, motor traders have in recent months complained about empty showrooms and poor sales as high COE premiums kept buyers away. Instead, many point the finger at commercial fleet owners, including car-sharing companies, for keeping demand up.
There is no official breakdown of where COE buyers come from, but Mr Ng Choon Wee, group commercial director at Komoco Motors, estimates that fleet car deals account for 20 per cent to 25 per cent of car COEs secured at each tender exercise.
Vehicle population statistics show that the number of non-private cars in Singapore is on the rise. While the total number of cars here fell by 35.2 per cent in the first half of 2022 compared with the first half of 2021, the number of private-hire cars went up by 8.4 per cent, while the number of shared and rental cars rose by 46.1 per cent over the same period.
Car-sharing firms have been expanding their fleets. GetGo, which was launched in February 2021 with 400 cars, now has 1,800. BlueSG has said it is on track to grow its fleet from 800 to 1,000 by year end.
Authorised car distributors have also been moving into fleet sales. A spokesman for Vantage Automotive, the official distributor for BYD, Ford and Peugeot in Singapore, said private-hire cars and other fleet deals contribute significantly to its overall car sales.
In March, the company inked deals to supply 100 BYD e6s to taxi operator ComfortDelGro and 500 e6s to a private-hire car company, Singapore Electric Vehicle.
Its spokesman said fleet buyers are more able to pass on higher COE prices to hirers, as a $1,000 increase in overall price can work out to an additional $1 or so in monthly rental.
Another indicator, the spokesman said, is that mass-market brands, which tend to have weaker sales compared with premium brands during periods of high COE prices, are doing well.
Records show that as at end-September, Toyota has registered 5,066 cars, making it the top seller here, while Honda, with 2,580, is fourth. The two Japanese brands are popular with private-hire car drivers for their range of petrol-hybrid models.
However, the Government has said there is no evidence that private-hire car companies have caused the recent increase in COE bid prices.
Senior Minister of State for Transport Amy Khor told Parliament in September that the population of private-hire cars is stable, and the demand for COEs from such companies has also remained stable. Private-hire car entities have not submitted higher bids or reserved prices for COEs, she added.
Mr Chiam Soon Chian, chief operating officer of Lumens Auto, which rents out cars to private-hire drivers, said his firm does not want high COE prices as it cannot raise rental rates to the point where drivers will not accept or be able to afford it.
Industry watchers said Lumens has been aggressively adding to its fleet, even as COE premiums have been rising.
But Mr Chiam said his firm has failed to secure the COEs it needed, sometimes by as little as $1 to $2, due to the rising premiums. Lumens bids for its own COEs instead of relying on car dealers.
Mr Gerald Ong, managing director of car dealer Meyer Motors, which specialises in Mercedes-Benz and other luxury brands, also poured cold water on the idea that fleet owners are the main driver behind car COE demand.
Instead, he pointed to three groups of buyers that he thinks are moving the market – high-income individuals moving or returning to Singapore, those buying Teslas, and those buying from brands such as BMW and Mercedes-Benz when these companies offer discounts.
Motor dealers say Tesla is less motivated to bid lower, as buyers of their electric cars bear the full COE premium. Unlike dealerships, Tesla prices its cars without COE, and gets authorisation from buyers to bid up to a certain percentage above the last COE price when it is time to register the vehicle.
Mr Ong said business at his dealership has also slowed due to the high COE prices, and his firm has pivoted to selling commercial electric vehicles as well.
“People seem to think that high COE prices mean everybody is buying cars, but they fail to see that the supply is very small. So actually, only a small group of people are buying cars. For the rest of the market, it is pretty quiet,” he added.
Singapore Management University assistant professor Terence Fan, who specialises in transport issues, made a similar point. “All it takes is one more person (willing) to splash big amounts to cause COE premiums to creep up over time,” he said.
He also noted that the increase in COE premiums has coincided with increases in rent and applications to international schools, which may point to demand for cars from foreigners moving in, or Singaporeans moving back to the Republic. While this influx may have fallen off, it could have upset the balance between supply and demand, he said.
Associate Professor Theseira cited the glut of high-income individuals in Singapore as one reason why there are still excess car buyers despite the record prices.
On the issue of affordability, especially for those who need cars for work or to ferry young children or the elderly, Prof Theseira said the system cannot deal with this as there is no way of determining who is a more deserving buyer.
He added: “We have to also remember that ultra-high COE prices come about only when very few COEs are issued. It’s true that if you must trade a car now, you are going to have to pay a lot. But the bulk of car owners in Singapore are in fact sitting on much lower COE values, and they don’t directly feel the pinch.”
Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC MP Saktiandi Supaat, who has raised the issue of high COE prices in Parliament before, said the concerns from those who need their vehicles for their livelihoods need to be addressed, but he also acknowledged the difficulties of doing so.
Mr Saktiandi, who chairs the Government Parliamentary Committee for Transport, said: “One possible way is we could give rebates. But if you give it to commercial vehicles, and they are also for private use, how do you differentiate that? It won’t be fair for taxpayers.”
Looking ahead, industry players said COE prices should come down when more cars are scrapped and deregistered as part of the 10-year cycle.
Prof Fan said there is also a higher chance that COE prices may moderate going forward as companies and individuals reconsider their purchasing decisions on the back of rising interest rates and other costs.
Dr Zafar Momin, a former automotive expert at Boston Consulting Group who has since retired, said it has become harder to predict COE premiums based on quota alone as external factors, such as the rise of ride-hailing and the Covid-19 pandemic, have influenced demand significantly.
“Going forward, supply quotas will remain important influencers of premiums. However, they will be less dominant if the car market continues to be more significantly shaped by external shocks and market trends,” Dr Momin said.
He added that it is difficult to predict how long it will take for premiums to return to normal levels, as many of these external shocks and market trends are not anticipated.
Mr Saktiandi said LTA should get a sense of what is driving demand for COEs, or whether the high prices are solely due to cyclical factors.
Suggesting that there may be a need to limit how many cars each household can own, he said: “That may be harsh, but we might have to consider it in the future.”
For those who need a car now, Meyer Motors’ Mr Ong said they should consider buying used cars with two to three years left on their COEs, to ride out the current high prices.
For Prof Theseira, his ideal system is one where vehicle controls are based on usage, with a tax on ownership based on value.
“If there was really high demand for car use, then prices would rocket up. But they would also fall once demand for car use drops, so everyone faces the same price. Today, the price you face for driving is really dependent on when in the COE cycle you bought the car,” he said.
But such a change would be met with a lot of resistance, he said, adding: “All changes that do not result in a massive increase in COE supply will inevitably have winners and losers.”