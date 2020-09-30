What other carriers have done

THAI AIRWAYS

The Thai airline will open its flight simulators to the public. Prices start at US$381 (S$520) for two people for half an hour.

It transformed its cafeteria into an airline-themed eatery, using seats from a plane.

It has also opened its training school to let customers experience being a flight attendant for a day.

EVA AIR

The Taiwanese carrier last month launched a sightseeing flight on a plane that featured Hello Kitty designs.

The plane took to the skies for about three hours, and flew over several sightseeing attractions.

Passengers had free Wi-Fi and enjoyed an in-flight meal created by an award-winning chef.

QANTAS AIRWAYS

The Australian carrier has sold bar carts, pyjamas and offered sightseeing flights as it seeks to cope with the Covid-19 pandemic.

It took 1,000 bar carts from retired planes and stocked them with alcohol and amenities, before putting them up for sale.

A full-sized cart cost about A$1,470 (S$1,430). All carts were sold within two hours.

Toh Ting Wei