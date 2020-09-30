What other carriers have done

Published
17 min ago
twtoh@sph.com.sg

THAI AIRWAYS

The Thai airline will open its flight simulators to the public. Prices start at US$381 (S$520) for two people for half an hour.

It transformed its cafeteria into an airline-themed eatery, using seats from a plane.

It has also opened its training school to let customers experience being a flight attendant for a day.

EVA AIR

The Taiwanese carrier last month launched a sightseeing flight on a plane that featured Hello Kitty designs.

The plane took to the skies for about three hours, and flew over several sightseeing attractions.

Passengers had free Wi-Fi and enjoyed an in-flight meal created by an award-winning chef.

QANTAS AIRWAYS

The Australian carrier has sold bar carts, pyjamas and offered sightseeing flights as it seeks to cope with the Covid-19 pandemic.

It took 1,000 bar carts from retired planes and stocked them with alcohol and amenities, before putting them up for sale.

A full-sized cart cost about A$1,470 (S$1,430). All carts were sold within two hours.

Toh Ting Wei

Sign up for our daily updates here and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Get The Straits Times app and receive breaking news alerts and more. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on September 30, 2020, with the headline 'What other carriers have done'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content