What ails ComfortDelGro as Aussie IPO plan is called off?
What is happening to ComfortDelGro's shares? Since the group announced in May that it was planning to free up cash from its Australian unit - later revealed as an initial public offering (IPO) - its stock price has continued to trend downwards.
The counter took another hit yesterday, after the home-grown transport group said on Wednesday that it was calling off its IPO plans Down Under. Closing five cents lower at $1.56, the stock is 14 per cent off its year's high in April.