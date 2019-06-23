Whampoa's month-old roundabout to get facelift

Drivers in the Whampoa area will soon be able to better spot a new roundabout in the area, with the structure receiving a facelift just one month after it was built.

The previously green central island of the roundabout will be painted bright yellow, and reflective studs will be placed around it to make it more visible to motorists, among other changes.

Works have started and are expected to be completed by the end of this month. A lane will be partially closed during this time.

The roundabout was installed in Whampoa Drive last month as part of the area's Silver Zone programme. Such zones are designed to lower vehicle speeds and make it safer for elderly pedestrians to cross the road.

According to Chinese evening daily Lianhe Wanbao, the roundabout is believed to be the smallest in Singapore. It is designed to allow larger vehicles to mount part of the central island when necessary to give them extra turning room.

In response to queries, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said the roundabout aimed to address prevailing traffic issues in that area, including speeding and illegal U-turns by motorists.

"We have observed that motorists are generally able to navigate the roundabout safely," it said.

"However, we have received suggestions from the public to enhance the roundabout's visibility, and will be undertaking a series of measures in this regard."

There are currently signs in both directions of Whampoa Drive to alert motorists to the roundabout. Chevron road markings are painted around the central island to help drivers distinguish the roundabout from the road.

There are also arrows on the roundabout to show the direction of traffic flow.

But as part of efforts to make it more visible, the LTA will paint the central island a bright yellow and its perimeter with black and white markings. Reflective studs will be placed on the perimeter as an additional visual cue.

The authority will also put up a curve alignment marker sign, which features a black arrow on a reflective yellow background, on the central island to further guide motorists.

The LTA also plans to erect reflective poles before a nearby taxi stand in front of Whampoa Makan Place to help motorists better differentiate between a waiting taxi and a vehicle exiting the roundabout. According to Wanbao, the taxi stand's location meant that vehicles would be blocked from leaving the roundabout when two or more taxis stop there.

The LTA last Friday said it will study if it is feasible to shift the stand farther from the roundabout.

It will continue to study the traffic situation after the enhancements.