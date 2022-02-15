S'pore to expand travel when situation allows

Singapore will extend vaccinated travel lanes (VTLs) to more countries when the situation permits, said Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the Singapore Airshow 2022 yesterday, he cited the event as an example of Singapore's commitment to reopening its economy and borders to the rest of the world.

Mr Heng, who is also Coordinating Minister for Economic Policies, said the airshow underlines Singapore's belief in the long-term prospects of the aviation and aerospace sectors.

This year's airshow, which is closed off to the public, will be the largest trade event since the Covid-19 pandemic struck Singapore.

But with the uncertain Covid-19 situation worldwide and accompanying restrictions, it will still be scaled down compared with previous airshows.