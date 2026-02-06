Visitors to Singapore Airshow on Feb 7, 8 should use shuttle buses from Expo MRT station: Organiser

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

For public visitors, the cost of the shuttle bus service is included in the ticket price.

SINGAPORE – Visitors going to the Singapore Airshow 2026 on Feb 7 and 8 are urged to use shuttle buses from Expo MRT station as its organisers expect huge crowds on the two days that the event is open to the public.

For public visitors, the cost of the shuttle bus service is included in the ticket price.

More buses will be deployed to ferry visitors to and from Changi Exhibition Centre, where the show is being held, said Mr Leck Chet Lam, managing director of organiser Experia Events.

He also told The Straits Times at the show on Feb 6 that he expects “a very, very crowded Saturday and Sunday”.

During the trade segment of the show from Feb 3 to 6, hundreds of buses were provided for trade attendees, Mr Leck said, though he declined to specify the exact number.

The aerial display will feature military aircraft from six air forces, five of which are foreign. ST PHOTO: SHINTARO TAY

The shuttle queue starts at Expo Hall 5, about a five- to seven-minute walk from the MRT station, and the journey to the air show grounds takes 20 to 30 minutes in smooth traffic.

More than 60,000 members of the public attended the air show in 2024, the last time it was held.

Visitors heading to the show over the weekend can expect a packed programme of activities.

At the Republic of Singapore Air Force’s booth, visitors can try their hand at steering an F-16 fighter jet or an AH-64D Apache attack helicopter using simulators.

They can also view a life-sized Trent XWB engine that powers the Airbus A350 wide-body jet at the Rolls-Royce booth.

More than 30 aircraft are on static display, allowing visitors to get up close to different aircraft types and speak to some of the pilots flying them.

Military jets as part of static aircrafts on display during Singapore Airshow at Changi Exhibition Centre on Feb 3. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

The aerial display, held twice daily at 11am and 3.30pm over the weekend, will feature military aircraft from six air forces, five of which are foreign.

Two commercial firms – Chinese aircraft manufacturer COMAC with its C919 and Europe’s Airbus with its A350-1000 – will also be part of the display.