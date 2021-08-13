Virtual open house for Thomson-East Coast Line Stage 2 from Aug 23 to 27

SINGAPORE - Members of the public can check out six new stations on the Thomson-East Coast Line (TEL) virtually from Aug 23 to Aug 27, ahead of their opening on Aug 28.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) said on Friday (Aug 13) that the online open house is linked to the Covid-19 situation.

The new stretch, named TEL2, connects Springleaf, Lentor, Mayflower, Bright Hill, Upper Thomson and Caldecott stations. Three other stations - Woodlands North, Woodlands and Woodlands South - opened in January last year

TEL2 will have two interchanges - Caldecott, with the Circle Line; and Bright Hill, with the future Cross Island Line.

LTA said one virtual activity is a preview of the new stations to learn about their architecture and features, civil defence shelters and sights around them.

The public can also hear stories from engineers about the challenges faced during the construction of TEL2.

In addition, there will be online workshops on how to build a TEL train set, and Facebook live sessions to engage the public.

LTA said further details of the activities are available via this website.

TEL2 was initially set to roll out in the second half of last year. But this was delayed due to the pandemic and a review of the rail system software because of a major signalling fault at TEL1 last December.

Transport Minister S. Iswaran has said that TEL1 and TEL2 alone will benefit about 100,000 households.

When fully completed in around 2025, the 43km, 32-station TEL is expected to have an average daily ridership of 500,000 initially, rising to one million in the longer term.

The line, which will run from Woodlands to Sungei Bedok, will also connect to the upcoming cross-border rapid transit line to Johor Baru.

Former transport minister Khaw Boon Wan said the TEL will cost more than $25 billion to construct.