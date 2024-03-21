Upgrading of Sengkang LRT station set to begin; completion slated for end-2024

SINGAPORE – Renovation works will soon begin at Sengkang LRT station to improve the flow of passengers, and will be completed at the end of 2024, said the Land Transport Authority (LTA).

The station is the interchange for both the East and West Loops of the Sengkang LRT line, and the North East MRT line. The Sengkang LRT line has four routes, with trains running in both directions across the two loops, covering 14 stations.

Currently, the station’s two platforms are used for both the East and West Loops, and passengers have to check overhead signs to know which route the departing train will take.

When works are completed at Sengkang LRT station, trains will stop at two different locations along each platform, instead of one. This means that trains on each route will have a dedicated boarding location.

The existing fixed safety barriers thus have to be replaced, said LTA on March 21. Unlike MRT stations, barriers at LRT stations do not have sliding doors. Instead, there are fixed openings between panels, which the trains align their doors with.

System hardware fitted on the track will be upgraded so that the trains will stop at the correct positions at the station. New signs and queue markings will also be installed to guide passengers.

The works, announced earlier in March, will not affect the LRT’s operating hours as modifications to the station’s layout will be done progressively in sections.

Construction work that cannot be done during operating hours will be restricted to periods after train service ends. During peak hours, ushers at the platforms will help guide passengers, LTA said.

Noise control measures will be in place to minimise disturbance, it added. These include the use of noise insulators, which look like an enclosed tent, when tiles are hacked to fit in the safety barriers.