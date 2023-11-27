Updated LTA transit app prioritises public transport users; no plans to integrate ERP2.0 for motorists

SINGAPORE – The MyTransport.SG mobile app has been updated to make it easier for passengers taking the bus and MRT to plan their journeys.

Once they launch the app on their smartphones, those planning their journeys will be able to see the nearest bus stops and relevant bus arrival times, as well as how crowded it is at nearby MRT or LRT stations.

As part of the app’s latest refresh in November, users can key in their destinations to see their travel options, which can be entirely by bus, MRT, or a combination of both.

Clicking on a station will bring up other useful data, including the timetable for trains, location of station exits, and lift maintenance in progress, if any. It will also display the number of bicycle parking spots at the location, but not the actual occupancy rate.

Although the features were already on earlier versions of the app, users had to make several clicks to access information such as seat availability on buses or the crowd level at stations as they were parked behind sub-menus on the app.

To free up space to display such information upfront, driving-related information like Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) rates and views from traffic cameras have been moved out of the landing page.

The latest version of the smartphone app, which is free to download, was available for Android devices on the Google Play Store on Nov 15. For Apple devices, the update was available on Nov 17.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) said the MyTransport.SG app has an average of 160,000 active users daily. Since the revamped app was launched in September 2018, there have been 2.5 million downloads.

LTA said it wants the app to “empower commuters, motorists and cyclists in Singapore to make informed decisions and enhance their travel experience”.

It said 119,000 downloads were recorded within two months after the electric vehicle charging-point network was incorporated into the app in March 2022.

The number of downloads went up by another 96,000 in the two months following November 2022, when the app was updated to include information on the real-time availability of the charging points.

LTA said MyTransport.SG will not be among the compatible smartphone apps to support the new satellite-based ERP system.

From 2023, existing vehicles will be progressively fitted with the components needed for the satellite-based ERP system.

The new system for vehicles consists of three separate pieces, and is known as the on-board unit.

Motorists have the option of not fitting the touchscreen display, but instead use specific smartphone apps to show relevant information. The apps include LTA’s ERP 2.0 app, which is already available for download.

Motorcycles will use a one-piece gadget that is similar to the existing in-vehicle unit.