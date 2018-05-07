Uber apologises for 'mistakenly' ceasing app earlier than scheduled

SINGAPORE - Ride-hailing company Uber apologised after its app was "mistakenly made unavailable" on Monday (May 7).

In an e-mail to its users, the company said the app has since been turned back on after the error and will remain available until the end of the day.

"The Uber team apologises for the error and any inconvenience it may have caused," the e-mail read.

"The app will be available through the end of today (May 7) in accordance with directions from the Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore (CCCS)."

During the temporary disruption, some users received a message after opening the app, saying: "Unfortunately, Uber is currently unavailable in your area."

Last week, the CCCS told The Straits Times that Uber is not obliged to extend its app after May 7 under the interim measures to stall Grab's takeover of Uber operations here.

The commission had ordered the app to be extended twice since the US company sold its regional business to rival Grab in March.



An e-mail sent to a customer by Uber saying that the app has been turned back on. PHOTO: ST READER



It said the extension was to help "smooth transition for riders and drivers, and was not meant to be permanent".

However, the competition watchdog has yet to complete its probe in into the merger.

"CCCS does not expect to complete the investigation by May 7, as further information is still being sought from parties," a commission spokesman had said.