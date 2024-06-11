Two S’pore firms to test mobile charging service for electric vehicles until 2028

SINGAPORE - Two Singapore companies offering mobile charging for electric vehicles (EVs) have been given the green light to do so for four years, as part of trials.

With the go-ahead from the Land Transport Authority (LTA), Power-Up Tech will be allowed to deploy up to 10 mobile charging systems to juice up EVs, including vans and buses.

Beecharge Innovation Group will dispatch up to eight sets of mobile charging systems to support providers of shared EVs and commercial fleet operators.

These companies have power packs and EV chargers that are loaded onto vehicles, allowing them to offer on-demand charging services to EV drivers with no convenient access to a permanent charger.

The LTA in a statement on June 11 also said it issued permits to two other outfits to test battery charging and swopping systems for electric heavy goods vehicles over four years.

All four trials will start gradually in the second half of 2024.

Power-Up began offering its mobile charging service in April 2022. Without LTA’s approval for the four-year trial, its service cannot continue operating after June 7.

This follows a provision in the law governing EV charging that took effect on Dec 8, 2023, giving mobile charging operators that existed before six months to continue operating.

In its current form, the national charging standard, called Technical Reference 25 (TR 25), does not cover mobile chargers, which dispense electricity from an energy storage system without having to be plugged into an electrical installation.

In response to The Straits Times, a spokesperson for LTA said this means mobile chargers cannot be approved under the technical standard, which was established in 2010 to set out technical safety requirements for EV charging systems here.

That is why these companies need a “sandbox trial” to operate. “The sandboxes are used as platforms to assess and demonstrate safety, and commercial viability,” the spokesperson said.

The technical standard was last updated in March 2022.

The LTA said that following the sandboxes, if mobile charging standards are subsequently incorporated into the technical standards, compliant mobile EV chargers can be then approved, allowed to be installed, and be registered and operated by a licensed EV charging operator without a sandbox.

At 160 kilowatt-hours (kWh), each of Power-Up’s power packs stores enough electricity to power a one-room Housing Board flat for more than a month.

The power packs are charged at the company’s facility in the Depot Lane industrial estate and loaded onto the company’s electric vans to reach its customers’ EVs.