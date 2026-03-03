Two of four EV fires in 2025 involved high-voltage batteries: SCDF

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

On Feb 17, 2025, SCDF was alerted to a car fire on the BKE towards Woodlands near the Dairy Farm Road exit.

SINGAPORE – Of the four electric vehicle (EV) fires in 2025, two involved high-voltage batteries, one was caused by an electrical component on the dashboard, and the fourth was linked to the rear compactor of an EV waste collection truck.

The number of fires marks an increase from just one EV blaze in 2024, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told The Straits Times on March 3.

The high-voltage battery is the main rechargeable battery that powers an EV.

While statistics overseas suggest that EV fires are rare, unlike blazes in vehicles with internal combustion engines (ICE), experts said they can be more difficult to extinguish.

EV fires can burn more intensely and for longer periods than ICE vehicle fires, with a risk of reignition. The EV’s electrical system can also pose an electrocution hazard if water is present, such as during firefighting.

SCDF gave the update following the release of its annual statistics report on Feb 11.

It did not elaborate on the details of the incidents, such as the types of EVs and whether the fires broke out during charging or when the vehicles were parked. But the uptick in incidents comes on the back of a massive increase in EV adoption in Singapore.

The number of electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles surged from 16,926 units in 2023 to 33,561 in 2024 and 55,834 in 2025. This reflects Singapore’s concerted efforts to reduce dependence on ICE technology for land transport.

Plug-in hybrid vehicles can be charged using an EV wall charger and have larger high-voltage batteries than regular petrol-hybrid models.

The authorities are studying if EVs and plug-in hybrid vehicles should have a different number plate from traditional vehicles to help first responders identify cases that require specialised procedures during incidents.

In its Emergency Handbook, SCDF advises motorists that in the event of a fire engulfing an EV, they should stay at least 15 metres away from the vehicle and call 995 for assistance. They should provide the vehicle’s licence plate or model, along with a brief description of the fire’s location – such as the front bonnet, middle section or the undercarriage.