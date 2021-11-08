Two men taken to hospital after three-vehicle collision near Marina Bay Sands

SINGAPORE - Two men were taken to hospital after a collision involving three vehicles near Marina Bay Sands on Monday morning (Nov 8).

The police said they were informed about the accident involving two cars and a taxi at the intersection of Bayfront Avenue and Marine Boulevard at around 8.15am.

A car was overturned, and two of the drivers required medical assistance. The taxi driver, 69, and a car driver, 43, were taken to hospital by ambulance, the police added.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said one of the injured drivers was taken to Raffles Hospital and the other to Singapore General Hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.