Turkish Airlines to fly from Istanbul to Melbourne via Singapore from March

SINGAPORE - After months of public speculation, plans by Turkish Airlines to fly between Istanbul and Australia with a stop in Singapore have materialised, with the inaugural flight starting in March.

Tickets for the service between the Turkish capital and Melbourne, the capital city of Australia’s Victoria state, went on sale on Jan 19.

A check of the Turkish Airlines website showed that the thrice-weekly flights will include a 1½-hour stopover at Changi Airport without the need to change aircraft.

The first flight will depart Istanbul on March 15 and land in Singapore the next day, before proceeding to Melbourne.

The flights will initially use 300-seat Boeing 787-9 passenger jets, before switching to 329-seat Airbus A350-900 planes from April.

Over time, Turkish Airlines plans to make this a daily service, Melbourne Airport said.

Also being sold are tickets solely for the Singapore-Melbourne leg, which means Turkish Airlines has secured the right to operate fifth-freedom flights between the two cities.

Airport operator Changi Airport Group confirmed to The Straits Times that Turkish Airlines will operate fifth-freedom flights between Singapore and Melbourne from Terminal 1 starting March 16.

Fifth-freedom flights allow a carrier to fly from its home country to another, where it can offload passengers and freight, pick up other passengers and cargo, then proceed to a third country.

Without this air right, airlines can sell flights only to and from their home country.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) had told ST in December 2023 that it had not received any application from Turkish Airlines to operate fifth-freedom services between Singapore and Australia at the time.

This was after Turkish Airlines chairman Ahmet Bolat made public the carrier’s intentions to operate flights to Sydney and Melbourne via Singapore.

Earlier in December, Australia granted the airline fifth-freedom rights to stop at other ports – in South Asia, South-east Asia or the Middle East – on the way from Istanbul to Australia.

Fifth-freedom flights must be agreed upon among all the governments and civil aviation authorities involved.