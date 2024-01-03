Trial under way to get MPVs to use bus lanes at Tuas Checkpoint

SINGAPORE – Multi-purpose vehicles (MPVs) like the Toyota Alphard have been directed to use the bus lanes at Tuas Checkpoint instead of the lanes for cars.

The passengers have to alight to clear immigration before they can get into their MPVs to continue their journeys. This is a process similar to the one for buses and passenger vans crossing the checkpoint.

News first surfaced on various Facebook groups for travellers between Singapore and Malaysia on Jan 2. When asked the next day, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) confirmed that a trial is under way and a statement will be issued.

A message shared on WhatsApp chat groups for limousine drivers said that certain MPVs “must” use bus lanes for immigration clearance at Tuas.

Examples of models cited were the Hyundai Starex, Hyundai Staria, Maxus, Toyota Alphard and Toyota Vellfire. These are large MPVs with seating for six or more passengers.

The Straits Times has asked ICA to verify the car models affected and details of the trial, including the purpose, duration and whether the requirement is limited to Tuas Checkpoint or if Woodlands Checkpoint would be included.

While the Toyota-branded MPV models are common in Singapore and Malaysia, the other brands and models listed tend to be Malaysian-registered vehicles.

Mr Lester Yeong, 47, hired an MPV with a driver in July 2023 to take some friends for a nature hike in Kuantan, Pahang, which is about five hours’ drive from Singapore. The manager of a company that deals in lorries said he heard about the new clearing process for MPVs on Jan 2.

He welcomed the arrangement as it means that MPVs do not have to be caught in the long queue for cars to clear immigration.

Limousine driver Andy Ang, 54, expects that diverting some traffic to the bus lanes at Tuas Checkpoint should help to ease the traffic congestion for cars to clear immigration, although he wondered if that would cause congestion in the bus lanes.

Mr Glenn Wee, 45, an IT consultant, drove to Legoland Malaysia in Johor using his Toyota Vellfire in December 2023. The father of three boys, aged between three and 13, said that if he were to do the drive again, he would avoid Tuas Checkpoint so as not to have the hassle of getting his children out of the vehicle to clear immigration.

“I would also wait until the rules are clear for everyone instead of joining in the confusion,” he added.