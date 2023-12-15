Trial for signs to help pedestrians, cyclists find their way in Central area, Yishun

SINGAPORE – New way-finding signs have been installed in the city centre, to make it easier for pedestrians and cyclists to get around.

The signs are part of a way-finding system that the Land Transport Authority (LTA) is trialling in the Central area and Yishun from December for a period of six to nine months.

They come in three variations: a larger-sized kiosk sign that displays a wider area of the vicinity in its map, a medium-sized totem sign that features a narrower map of the immediate surroundings, and a thin finger post sign to confirm that road users are headed in the right direction.

The LTA said at a media preview on Dec 15 that the new system will complement existing way-finding signs built by other Government agencies and plug any gaps in pedestrians’ navigational needs.

These signs have a heads-up map display – the map is rotated to sync up with the user’s point of view and direction of travel.

Four out of 20 signs have been installed in the Central area so far – opposite UOB Plaza, near OCBC Centre East, near Far East Square, and opposite exit A of Telok Ayer MRT station.

The remaining 16 will be installed in the first half of 2024, in places such as the vicinity of Chinatown and Tanjong Pagar MRT stations, said the LTA.

Another 15 signs will be installed in Yishun within that same period, including some near Yishun MRT station along Yishun Central and Yishun Avenue 5.

To cater to colour-blind users who might not be able to identify shades of green, LTA added texture to its visual representations of green spaces and parks on its maps.

The signs are also designed with wheelchair users in mind, with the maps deliberately placed below the eye level of a standing person. This allows wheelchair users to tilt their heads up slightly, instead of craning their necks, to view the map with ease.

The maps have other features such as a five minutes’ walk radius indicator, 3D diagrams of key landmarks and icons to indicate where public transport nodes and cycling paths are located. There is also a street-finder grid which enables users to locate streets in the area by name.