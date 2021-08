SINGAPORE - For most of the past six years, as diners blissfully tucked into their meals at popular eateries such as Springleaf Prata Place and Ngee Fou Restaurant, intense construction work was taking place just 10m away.

Out of sight behind towering noise barriers, heavy machinery chugged away to dig 20m into the ground to build the new Springleaf MRT station on the Thomson-East Coast Line (TEL).