Travellers can check Iata map for info on travel curbs, precautions

Travellers looking to find out about travel restrictions and precautions in place worldwide can turn to an interactive map set up by the International Air Transport Association (Iata).

The map taps information from an Iata database named Timatic, said the industry group.

The database is updated more than 200 times every day to provide the latest Covid-19 travel restrictions based on one's citizenship and country of residence.

Iata's assistant director for Timatic Anish Chand said: "As the aviation industry prepares to safely restart, travellers will need to know which countries' borders are open and what health restrictions exist."

Iata said the resource can help address a major concern among travellers about being required to serve quarantine periods when going on trips after the Covid-19 situation improves.

This was reflected in a survey it conducted, which found that more than 80 per cent of travellers were as concerned about potential quarantine restrictions as they were about actually catching the virus.

Those interested can access the interactive map at Iata's Travel Centre website.

Singapore Airlines is also working on a similar resource for its passengers. It is upgrading its mobile app to include a function that will provide information on travel and transit restrictions.

The feature is set to be launched by the end of this month.

Toh Ting Wei