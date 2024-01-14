Transport safety investigators get broader scope to probe air, sea and land incidents

SINGAPORE – A wider range of aviation incidents, such as a shutdown of an aircraft engine in midflight or a loss of communication with air traffic control, must now be reported to transport safety investigators here.

This is in addition to notifying regulator Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS), which is already a requirement under current laws. Transport safety investigators now also have new powers to probe railway accidents and safety incidents, as well as incidents involving buses operating under public bus service contracts.

This comes after the Transport Safety Investigations Act kicked in on Jan 1, more than five years after the law was passed by Parliament in August 2018.

Under the Act, the Transport Safety Investigation Bureau (TSIB) – a department of the Ministry of Transport (MOT) – has had its scope of maritime investigations expanded as well.

It will now look into incidents involving a wider range of vessels, such as ferries, fishing boats, harbour craft and watercraft used in inland waters like rivers and reservoirs. Previously, the TSIB investigated incidents involving such vessels only on a voluntary basis.

The MOT said the Act was enacted to consolidate and align laws that govern transport safety investigations across the different transport modes. Prior to the Act, the TSIB used provisions from different pieces of legislation.

For example, the bureau drew on the Air Navigation Act to look into aviation incidents and the Merchant Shipping Act for shipping accidents.

Asked why it took more than five years for the Act to kick in, the MOT said this was because subsidiary legislation needed to be developed for the law to take full effect.

For instance, while the main Act has broad definitions of what constitutes a reportable aviation incident, it is in the subsidiary legislation that more specific examples of matters that need to be reported and how to report them are found.

The MOT added that having a single law for transport safety investigations required the standardising of objectives and pre-existing administrative arrangements.

This includes coming up with a common process for the industry to report safety incidents, as well as developing consistency in the way sensitive information is treated. For aviation and marine incidents, these administrative arrangements are based on international best practices.

But for rail accidents and incidents, these arrangements had to be developed from scratch since there are no global standards.