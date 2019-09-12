Transport Ministry steers $1.2m donation to ComChest

About 60 participants from the Hougang Sheng Hong Student Care Centre yesterday looking at multimedia exhibits that showcase Singapore's cultural history at The Bicentennial Experience at Fort Canning Centre.

At the event, Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan presented a $1.2 million cheque to the Community Chest, which counts the student care centre as one of its beneficiaries.

The sum was raised by the Ministry of Transport and its statutory boards as part of its annual MOT Family Charity Outreach programme.