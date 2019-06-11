Transport council wins award for inclusive efforts

Singapore's efforts to make its public transport system more inclusive have been recognised by the International Association of Public Transport (UITP), an international transit advocacy organisation.

The Public Transport Council (PTC) bagged the Asia-Pacific Special Recognition Award for its Heart Zone and Heartwheels @Linkway projects at the UITP Global Public Transport Summit in Stockholm yesterday.

Heart Zones are designated areas for the elderly and visually disabled commuters at MRT stations. Last month, it was announced that the initiative will be expanded to all MRT stations and bus interchanges, where possible.

Heartwheels@Linkway provides wheelchairs for elderly commuters and those with physical difficulties at MRT stations.

Both are part of the Caring SG Commuters initiative, which started in 2017.

PTC chairman Richard Magnus, who received the award from UITP global growth senior director Jerome Pourbaix in Stockholm, said commuting is not just a functional experience but an "emotive one".

"PTC considers the whole journey experience of commuters, addressing gaps through the help of commuters and enhancing bonding among fellow commuters, so as to create a more inclusive and caring public transport system for all," he added.

Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Transport Baey Yam Keng said on his Facebook page: "The award is an affirmation that we are on the right track as we continue to make our transport system more inclusive, and the commuting experience more pleasant for everyone."

Separately, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) won the UITP Asia-Pacific Special Recognition Award for a mobile app, developed together with German firm INIT.

The app, dubbed Mobility Assistance for the Visually Impaired and Special Users (Mavis), alerts bus drivers to passengers with special needs who are boarding or alighting.

It also allows those with visual disabilities to activate audio announcements for upcoming bus stops.

In a Facebook post, Senior Minister of State for Transport Lam Pin Min congratulated LTA for clinching the award, noting that Mavis was in line with the 2040 Land Transport Master Plan to make the transport system more inclusive through the use of technology.