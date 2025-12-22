Trans-Cab and Geolah receive full ride-hailing licences

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

With the addition of Trans-Cab and Geolah, there are now seven full licensed ride-hailing service operators in Singapore.

SINGAPORE – Trans-Cab and Geolah have been given full ride-hail service operator licences days before the expiry of their one-year provisional permits at the end of 2025.

The two operators join CDG Zig, Grab, Ryde, Tada and Gojek to have full ride-hailing licences. These permits are valid until Dec 31, 2027.

Trans-Cab has the third-largest taxi fleet in Singapore with 1,948 vehicles, while Geolah is a technology company that offers limousine bookings and parcel delivery via an app.

The one-year provisional permit was given to Trans-Cab and Geolah by the Land Transport Authority (LTA) on Jan 1, 2025.

It was for the operators to improve their operational capabilities so they could meet the regulatory standards for safety and service provision to be considered for the full three-year licence.

In its announcement on Dec 22, LTA said: “Over the past year, the two operators have demonstrated that they are able to meet LTA’s regulatory standards for full licences.”

Operators with 800 or more bookable vehicles on their platforms are subject to licensing conditions laid out by LTA’s regulatory framework overseeing Singapore’s point-to-point transport sector.

LTA publishes a quality of service report on the ride-hailing service operators which captures three performance indicators – accident rate, offence rate and first inspection passing rate.

Based on the September report, which has the latest available data, both Trans-Cab and Geolah have met the required accident rate and offence rate standards .

To meet accident rate requirements, the private-hire cars on the platform cannot have more than one accident in the first 100,000 trips. Subsequently, the cars cannot have more than 0.5 accidents per 100,000 trips.

As for the offence rate, clocking more than six demerit points in the first 100,000 trips will lead to a fail. For subsequent trips, an operator must not exceed three demerit points per 100,000 trips.

Trans-Cab also achieved the standard for first inspection passing rate. Geolah did not.

The standard requires that at least 90 per cent of applicable vehicles on the ride-hailing platform pass their periodic inspection at the first attempt. Ryde is the only other operator that did not achieve the passing mark in this area.

As at Sept 30, there are 61,856 private-hire cars which can be used to provide ride-hailing service.

Before Trans-Cab and Geolah, Ryde in 2021 was the last ride-hailing operator to receive the full licence.