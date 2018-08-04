Train service resumes between Tai Seng and Mountbatten stations on Circle Line after signalling fault: SMRT

SINGAPORE - Train services have resumed on Saturday (Aug 3) evening after it went down earlier between Tai Seng and Mountbatten stations on the Circle Line due to signalling fault.

Commuters told The Straits Times that they had been detrained at Paya Lebar Station after three announcements that there would be a 10-minute delay. Problems were first reported by commuters at 6.07pm.

SMRT announced at 6.21pm on Twitter that there was no train service between Tai Seng and MacPherson, which are next to each other.

In an update at 6.35pm, SMRT announced that there was no train service between Tai Seng and Mountbatten.

Five stations were affected in total, including Paya Lebar and Dakota stations.

Train services resumed by 6.52pm, although additional travel time of five minutes between the affected stations was expected, SMRT wrote on Twitter.

SMRT added that free regular bus services would continue to be available between Bartley and Stadium stations until 7.30pm.