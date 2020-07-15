Shorter operating hours on Thomson-East Coast Line from July 20 to Aug 30 to prepare for Stage 2 opening

SINGAPORE - Operating hours of train services on the Thomson-East Coast Line (TEL) will be shortened from July 20 to Aug 30 as the new line gears up for the next stage of its opening, said rail operator SMRT on Wednesday (July 15).

During the period, train services between Woodlands North and Woodlands South will end earlier at 9pm daily.

In addition, weekend services will begin later, at 6.30am.

The amended timings mean that train services end about 2½ hours earlier every day, and start about 40 minutes later on weekends.

This is to facilitate the testing of trains and systems in preparation for the opening of Stage 2 of the TEL at the end of the year, said SMRT.

This will see the opening of six stations - Springleaf, Lentor, Mayflower, Bright Hill, Upper Thomson and Caldecott.

Commuters affected by the shorter operating hours can use existing public bus services 169, 856, 901 and 901M to travel within the vicinity of Woodlands, SMRT said.

They can also transfer to the North-South Line at Woodlands station.

The respective departure times of the first and last trains from the three TEL stations are listed on the SMRT Trains website.

