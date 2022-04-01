Service resumes on MRT Circle Line following train fault

SINGAPORE - Rail operator SMRT said service on the Circle Line has resumed after an earlier disruption.

At around 12.30pm, the company said on Twitter that train service between Bartley and Stadium stations have resumed, and that its free bus services have ended.

Earlier in the day, the operator tweeted that journey times between the north-east and the city on the MRT Circle Line will take at least 30 minutes longer because of a train fault.

The operator announced on Twitter at around 11.55am Friday (April 1) that free regular and bridging bus services between Serangoon and Promenade stations were available.

Shuttle train services were available between Bartley and Stadium stations on Platform B, it added.

This followed an earlier alert at around 11.30am that travel time between the two stations would be 20 minutes longer.

The Straits Times has contacted SMRT on the cause of the train fault.