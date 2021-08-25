Train fault causing delays between Bugis and Outram MRT stations

SINGAPORE - If you are taking the train on Wednesday morning (Aug 25), you might want to avoid the East-West Line.

Operator SMRT has announced that a train fault is causing delays between Bugis and Outram stations. The congestion in the city centre portion of the line is in the direction of Tuas.

SMRT said at 7.20am that the delay was about 15 minutes, but commuters who were on affected trains tweeted in response that it was much longer, at closer to 30 minutes, and was affecting a longer stretch of the line.

At 7.46am, SMRT said service was progressively being restored.