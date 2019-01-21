Train fault at Fajar causes Bukit Panjang LRT service disruption, passengers detrained

SINGAPORE - A train fault at Fajar LRT station caused services on the Bukit Panjang LRT (BPLRT) to be disrupted on Monday evening (Jan 21).

"At about 10.10pm on Jan 21, one of our LRT trains encountered a train fault near Fajar LRT station (Service B)," Ms Margaret Teo, SMRT vice president for corporate communications said in a statement. There was no disruption on Service A.

Train services progressively resumed at about 11.10pm, the statement said.

SMRT said that its staff assisted affected commuters to detrain and guided them to Fajar LRT station.

SCDF staff were activated for commuters' safety, the train operator added.

"The affected train was subsequently withdrawn back to depot for further checks and station and train announcements were made to inform commuters of the situation," Ms Teo said.

"We apologise to all commuters who were affected by the BPLRT incident," Ms Teo said.

Earlier, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that they responded to a call for assistance around 10.30pm.

Passengers were evacuated by SMRT staff and the SCDF was on standby to render assistance. However, SCDF's assistance was not required, a spokesman said.

Last month, SMRT and the Land Transport Authority announced that the BPLRT network would close earlier at 11.30pm daily from Jan 13 to allow engineers to step up maintenance and system renewal works.

These works include the upgrading of the network's power rails system, replacing the existing signalling system with a new communications-based train control signalling system and replacing all 19 first-generation light rapid vehicles with new and improved ones.