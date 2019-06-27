Commuters experience delays on North East Line on Thursday morning

SINGAPORE - Commuters on the North East Line (NEL) experienced delays on Thursday morning (June 27), which was linked to a software glitch.

They complained about trains which were more packed than usual, from as early as 7am. Station announcements were made about the delays.

Some commuters reported that train service returned to normal at stations, including Punggol and Sengkang, at around 8am.

Rail operator SBS Transit said that there was a software glitch in the train line's signalling system, but this was fixed before 6.30am.

The Straits Times understands that service took about an hour to fully revert to normal speeds. Service was back to normal by 7.27am.

The NEL is Singapore’s best-performing line, with just over two million train-km clocked between delays - nearly double that of the next best-performing line, the North-South Line.