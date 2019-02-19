Train at Dhoby Ghaut MRT station evacuated after passenger's mobile phone started smoking

SINGAPORE - A train at Dhoby Ghaut MRT station was evacuated on Tuesday evening (Feb 19), after smoke was spotted coming out of a passenger's mobile phone.

No fire and injuries were reported in the incident, which happened along the North East Line (NEL), said rail operator SBS Transit.

"Smoke was seen coming out of a handphone belonging to a passenger who was on board the NEL train at the Dhoby Ghaut station," said Ms Tammy Tan, senior vice-president of corporate communications at SBS Transit.

"Our staff quickly helped to evacuate passengers from the train as a safety precaution."

The Singapore Civil Defence Force and the Public Transport Security Command (TransCom) were also activated as a safety measure in response to the incident.

SBS said the affected train has been sent back to the depot.