Track point fault causes delay in morning commute on North-South MRT line, second disruption in 3 days

SINGAPORE - MRT commuters on the North-South line (NSL) are experiencing delays of up to 20 minutes during rush hour on Wednesday morning due to a fault in a track point.

This is the second disruption on the line during the morning peak hour in three days. On Monday, the NSL was hit by a track fault.

A track point fault - a glitch affecting a switch that allows trains to change tracks - had occurred between Sembawang and Admiralty MRT stations at 6.45am, transport operator SMRT said on Facebook.

It added that engineers have been deployed on site to recover service while train are moving at a slower speed between Woodlands and Yishun stations in both directions.

Train services are still available, with trains moving at a slower speed between Woodlands and Yishun stations in both directions, according to SMRT.

Commuters are advised to add up to 20 minutes of train travel time and to take alternative routes, such as the Thomson-East Coast Line (TEL) to get to the city, the operator said.

SMRT first announced the delay in a tweet at 6.58am, when it told commuters to expect an additional travel time of 10 minutes between Yishun and Woodlands, adding that free regular and bridging bus services are available between those stations.

This was extended to 20 minutes at 7.52am.