Track fault hits North-South MRT Line, slowing train service

SINGAPORE - A track fault near Braddell MRT station is slowing down train service on the North-South Line towards the city on Tuesday morning (March 17).

Commuters reported on Tata SMRT - a Facebook community page for public transport users - announcements that said trains would slow down between Braddell and Toa Payoh stations, resulting in a five-minute delay in travelling time.

The first alerts were put out at around 10am.

The Straits Times has reached out to SMRT and the Land Transport Authority for updates and comments.

Tuesday's glitch is the third track fault to have affected the North-South Line in the past four weeks.

The line, like the East-West Line, has been revamped, with at least three of its six major components and systems changed out completely.