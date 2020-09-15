Track fault delays evening service on East-West Line between Pasir Ris and Aljunied

SINGAPORE - The train service from Aljunied towards Pasir Ris on the East-West Line (EWL) was disrupted for close to 50 minutes on Tuesday (Sept 15) evening.

SMRT said on its Twitter account at 7.08pm that owing to a track fault, train services between Aljunied and Pasir Ris would be delayed by 25 minutes.

It added that free regular bus services were available between Bugis and Pasir Ris MRT stations.

At 7.31pm, SMRT posted another tweet, saying train services were progressively returning to normal, and at 7.52pm tweeted that train services had resumed.

The Straits Times has contacted SMRT for details of the disruption.